Admiral Muskwe joins new club in English League Two

Admiral Muskwe has joined a new club in the English League Two on a free transfer.

The Warriors international has signed with Harrogate Town on a short-term deal after training with the team for two weeks.

He has been a free agent since his release at Luton Town at the end of last season.

The club confirmed the signing, saying: “We are excited to announce the signing of forward Admiral Muskwe on a short term deal.

“The 26-year-old will wear the number 26 shirt at Town and is available for tomorrow (Tuesday) night’s trip to Salford.”

Speaking after completing the deal, Muskwe said: “I’m delighted to be here and happy to get the deal over the line.

“As a player you always want to go into a team high on confidence, there’s good competition for places here and everyone is pushing everyone every day to get better.

“I want to contribute as much as I can, help the team win and hopefully excite the fans, I can’t wait to get back out there playing.”

Head of Player Recruitment at Harrogate Lloyd Kerry added: “He’s been training with us now for two weeks and offers us competition for places at the top end of the pitch, he’s impressed us in training with his physicality and we’re excited to see what he can do.

“He’ll bring us another dimension, he’s got good pedigree and has experience in League One and the Championship, so it’s great to have him on board.”

Admiral will become the second from the Muskwe family to represent Town after his Cousin Kuda spent time on loan at the club in 2016.