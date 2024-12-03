Benni McCarthy clears air on Mamelodi Sundowns links, talks about three job interviews in USA

Benni McCarthy has denied holding talks with Mamelodi Sundowns to become their head coach.

McCarthy was reported to be targeted by the Pretoria giants as long-term replacement for Rulani Mokwena.

He is currently out of job following his departure at Manchester United at the end of last season.

Speaking at the Carling Black Label Cup media briefing, the gaffer said: “I’ve not spoken to Sundowns. There has been no dialogue between me and the team.

“That’s firstly out of the way, and I think they’ve got coaches there that are experienced.”

The former Manchester United assistant coach also shared that he is waiting for response after holding interviews with three American top-flight clubs.

He added: “I had three interviews in the MLS. That’s where I could be targeting to go.

“For now they are towards the end of their season and they are just waiting for the playoffs to crown the champions and after that they will decide.

“But I am looking forward to one of those positions in the MLS which I was interviewed for. I would really like to coach there and improve my career.”