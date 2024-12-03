FA Cup third round draw done

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made as the 20 Premier League sides learned their opponents for their opening fixtures in the knockout competition.
The highlighting fixture is between Holders Manchester United and record 14-time winners Arsenal.
Liverpool will host League Two Accrington Stanley, while Manchester City welcome Salford City.
Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe.
The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January.
Here are the full fixtures:
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County