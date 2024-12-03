FA Cup third round draw done

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made as the 20 Premier League sides learned their opponents for their opening fixtures in the knockout competition.

The highlighting fixture is between Holders Manchester United and record 14-time winners Arsenal.

Liverpool will host League Two Accrington Stanley, while Manchester City welcome Salford City.

Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe.

The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January.

Here are the full fixtures:

Southampton v Swansea City

Arsenal v Manchester United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Leyton Orient v Derby County

Reading v Burnley

Aston Villa v West Ham

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Salford

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea v Morecambe

Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Tamworth v Tottenham

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland v Stoke City

Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers

Brentford v Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United v Bromley

Everton v Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth

Birmingham City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town

Sheffield United v Cardiff City

Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers

Fulham v Watford

Crystal Palace v Stockport County