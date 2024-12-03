Khama Billiat speaks after Warriors received $6.5k bonuses from Government

Khama Billiat has commended the government for their gesture to show support to the national team.

The Warriors received $6,500 each from the Government as bonuses for qualifying for the 2025 Afcon finals.

The monetary awards were presented to the team by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a Congratulatory Ceremony at the State House in Harare.

Speaking after receiving the money, Billiat, who returned to the Warriors fold this year, said: “We’re happy to be here, and to be recognised with president, who has showed the love.

“We appreciate, and the support is just amazing.”

Zimbabwe qualified for the tournament after finishing second in Group J, behind Cameroon and ahead of Kenya and Namibia.

The qualification marked the national team’s return to the biennial competition after missing the previous edition due to the FIFA ban.