Know your aspiring ZIFA presidency candidates -Nqobile Magwizi

Born: 22 January 1979- 45 years of age.

A highly respected businessman with a diverse portfolio of interests across Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African region.

𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

•MPhil in Development Finance – University of Stellenbosch

• MSc in International Banking and Finance (Merit) – University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom

• Certificate in Property Development and Investment – University of Cape Town

• Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing Management – University of South Africa

• Certificate in Chartered Accountancy – Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)

• Certificate in Financial Inclusion & sustainable growth – Laval University, Quebec City, Canada

• GCE A’ Levels (3 Passes – Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry) – Cambridge University

• GCE O’ Levels (11 passes) – Cambridge University

𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒

𝐒𝐑𝐂 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 – 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭

•Contributing to the strategic direction of Zimbabwean sports and influencing marketing and commercial policy at the highest level of national sports governance.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐂 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒)

•Spearheaded Sakunda Holdings’ sponsorship of 40,000 liters of fuel per month to Highlanders FC (2016-2019).

• Played a pivotal role in structuring, securing and implementing a USD 5 million sponsorship for Highlanders FC (2021-2024), elevating the club’s financial position and boosting grassroots football development.

𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐅𝐂 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒)

•Instrumental in negotiating Sakunda Holdings’ sponsorship deal of approximately USD 5 million for Dynamos FC (2021-2024), contributing to the club’s operational sustainability and development initiatives. Managed the deal and its implementation during its full tenure.

𝐂𝐨-𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟒 – 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭)

•Worked to promote and organize the Hellenic Junior Football Tournament, creating opportunities for young talent to showcase their skills and develop professionally.

𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕 – 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭)

•Actively contributed to the strategic oversight and growth of Banket Football Club, ensuring strong governance and resource mobilization.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 – 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐒𝐑 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭)

•Led the project to install bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium, enhancing spectator comfort and experience.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 – 𝐑𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭)

•Oversaw planning and execution of the refurbishment project, contributing valuable insights into stadium management and refurbishment challenges.

𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐤𝐰𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 – 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭)

•Patron and sponsor of Christ Kingdom Rumhuma Football Club, a team from Ward 32 Gokwe, composed of youth from various villages.

𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐂 – 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐚, 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥, 𝐏𝐒𝐆, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐠𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬

•Organized and led Highlanders FC on an international tour aimed at fostering international exposure for Zimbabwean football.