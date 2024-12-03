Marvelous Nakamba named joint top-paid player at Luton Town as his salary is revealed

Marvelous Nakamba is reportedly the joint top-paid player at Luton Town.

Nakamba joined the club from Aston Villa in 2023 on a three-year contract after initially spending a loan spell at the club in the previous season.

According to Football League World (FLW) website, Luton’s highest paid player at the club is a three-way tie between Jacob Brown, Tahith Chong and Nakamba.

The trio are getting £30,000 per week, which is double the club’s average salary.

The publication adds that the Hatters’ highest paid players rank quite low when compared with the entire division.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is earning £70,000 per week, making him the best paid permanent member of a Championship squad.

Junior Firpo comes in second, with Cardiff City’s Aaron Ramsey ranks third with salaries of £60,000 and £50,000 per week respectively.