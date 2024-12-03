Warriors get $6.5k each from Government as bonus for Afcon qualification

The Warriors have received $6,500 each from the Government as bonuses for qualifying for the 2025 Afcon finals.

Zimbabwe qualified for the tournament after finishing second in Group J, behind Cameroon and ahead of Kenya and Namibia.

The qualification marked the national team’s return to the biennial competition after missing the previous edition due to the FIFA ban.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa presented the bonuses to the Warriors during a Congratulatory Ceremony at the State House in Harare.

President Mnangagwa said: “On its part Government will continue to promote the development of Sport and recreation in the country, guided by the strategies and programmes enshrined in Vision 2030 and the mantra leaving no one and no place behind.”

The Warriors receive the bonuses less than a week after the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube made a provision in his 2025 budget of US$1 million for the preparations and participation of the national team at the Afcon Finals.