Admiral Muskwe plays his first match in over a year

Admiral Muskwe played his first match in over a year after featuring for his new club Harrogate Town on Tuesday.

Muskwe joined Harrogate on Monday on a free transfer.

He signed a short-term contract after training with the team for two weeks.

The Warriors international made his debut at his new club on Tuesday in the League Two game against Salford.

Muskwe came on as a second half substitute in the match, playing the remaining thirty-two minutes of the game.

The appearance was his first in over a year, with his last game coming in November 2023 on duty with the Warriors.