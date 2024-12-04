Temba Mliswa says fellow ZIFA presidential candidate Nqobile Magwizi not fit to lead local football

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential aspirant Temba Mliswa has dismissed fellow candidate Nqobile Magwizi’s CV, saying he is not fit to lead local football.

Mliswa and Magwizi are among the nine confirmed candidates vying for the top post in the upcoming ZIFA elections scheduled for 25 January 2025.

Posting on X, Mliswa said Magwizi needs to consider a CEO post instead of going for the ZIFA presidency.

He posted: “I saw Nqobile Magwizi’s CV, and with all due respect I would say he comes across as very qualified to be the ZIFA CEO. His kind of resume is what is needed in a CEO not the ZIFA President. In fact I would offer him that position if I win.

Article continues below.

Read more on Nqobile Magwizi’s CV:

“We have repeatedly failed to appreciate the true nature of that position, comfortable in telling ourselves it’s a run of the mill post. It’s not. That position requires a lot of nuance that goes beyond the basic accumulation of academic qualifications.

“If we fail to appreciate the hot-seat nature of that position and the type of individual required to bring stability and order, corral the many political forces around and steer the ship, we are doomed again.”

Other confirmed candidates vying for the ZIFA presidency include CAPS United owner and PSL chairman Farai Jere, Marshal Gore, Walter Magaya, Former CAPS United boss Twine Phiri, Philemon Machana, Northern Region Division One League chairman Martin Kweza and Gilbert Muponda.