ZIFA announce squads for COSAFA U17 Boys and Girls tournaments

ZIFA has announced the squads for the COSAFA U17 Boys and Girls tournaments.

The two competitions will take place concurrently in Johannesburg, South Africa from 4–15 December 2024 after they were moved the original host nation Mozambique due to the post-election protests in the country.

The Boys’ tournament will serve as the COSAFA qualifiers for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two finalists will qualify for the Afcon.

Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Eswatini, Zambia and Namibia.

Here are the squads:

Boys Squad:

Girls Squad:

Boys Team Technical

Backleyfield Chivenga – Head Coach boys Norman Taruvinga – Ass Coach Boys

Girls Team Technical

Lindiwe Ndhlovu – Head Coach Girls Yohane Chikaola – Ass Coach Girls