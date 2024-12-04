ZIFA Elections: Who is voting for new executive board under new constitution

The new ZIFA executive board will be confirmed at an Elective Congress scheduled for next month.

The Elective Congress will happen on 25 January 2025.

The polls will be conducted under new clauses, that were imposed by FIFA.

The nomination process started last week and eleven positions will be up for grabs including the president and two vice-presidents posts.

Who will vote

The ZIFA Congress will vote for the new executive at January’s elections.

According to the new ZIFA constitution, the Congress is now made up of 78 members.

The number of delegates is allocated as follows:

a. The 18 Clubs of the Men’s Premier Soccer League (Each club as one delegate with one vote). (Total of 18 votes).

b. The Men’s Premier Soccer League (The Executive Board as one delegate with one vote). (Total of 1 vote).

c.The 16 Clubs of the Women’s Premier Soccer League. (Each one Female delegate with one vote each). (Total of 16 votes).

d.The Women’s Premier Soccer League (The executive board as one delegate with one vote). (Total of 1 vote).

e.The four Men’s Regional Leagues (Four delegates per each Region with one vote each). (Total of 16 votes).

f.The four Women’s Regional Leagues (One delegate for each Region with one vote each). (Total of 4 votes).

g.The 10 Men’s Provincial Leagues (Each one delegate with one vote each). (Total of 10 votes).

h.The National Association of Primary Schools Heads (Two delegates with one vote each). (Total of 2 votes).

i.The National Association of Secondary Schools Heads (Two delegates with one vote each). (Total of 2 votes.

j.The National Association of Tertiary Institutions (Two delegates with one vote each). (Total of 2 votes).

k.The Beach Soccer National Association (One delegate with one vote). (Total of 1 vote).

l.Futsal National Association (One delegate with one vote). (Total of 1 vote).

m.The Area Zones (One delegate per region with one vote each) (Total of 4 votes).