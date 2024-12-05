FIFA Club World Cup draw done as Mamelodi Sundowns discover opponents

FIFA has confirmed the outcome of the 2025 Club World Cup draw.

The draw ceremony happened on Thursday evening.

For the first time ever, the Club World Cup will feature 32 qualified teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA.

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn in Group F along with Fluminense FC (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER) and Ulsan HD (KOR).

Here is the draw outcome:

Group A

SE Palmeiras (BRA)

Al Ahly FC (EGY)

FC Porto (POR)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C

Bayern München (GER)

SL Benfica (POR)

Boca Juniors (ARG)

Auckland City FC (NZL),

Group D

CR Flamengo (BRA)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Club León (MEX)

Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (TUN)

Group E

River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Monterrey (MEX),

Group F

Fluminense FC (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Juventus FC (ITA)

Wydad AC (MAR)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Group H

Real Madrid C.F. (ESP)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

Al Hilal (KSA)

CF Pachuca (MEX)