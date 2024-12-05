Know your aspiring ZIFA presidency candidates- GORE MARSHALL

Age: 49

‘A seasoned football administrator with over 25 years of advancing Zimbabwean football locally and abroad.’

‘Beyond football, Marshall’s career spans public service as a former NHS executive and

success in the petroleum, entertainment, and sportswear industries. His commitment to

community cohesion, grassroots development, and international collaboration defines his

impactful and diverse legacy.’

𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

• BSc Hons in Social Science & Nursing Studies (2003),Middlesex University, London

• Diploma in Management Studies (2007),Solent University, Southampton

• Diploma in HE in MHN (2021) Middlesex University, London

• Diploma in Bible Studies (2022) Ixthus Church Council

• Certificate of Economic PrinciplesIn Healthcare Birkbeck University

• Professional Certificate in Strategic Planning in Health and Social Care (2007)

Cherith SM

• MBA in Health and Social Care (PG) 2024-2026 Anglia Ruskin University London

• 3 Advanced level Passes (1991) COSA College-Harare

• 6 O Level Passes (1990), Cranborne Boys High School

𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐒

•Sports Management the Essential Course (The Sports Executive Path 2024)

• Player Welfare in Open Age Football (FA 2024)

• Safeguarding Children for Committee Members (FA 2024)

• Level 3 Safeguarding Adults at Risk Training (NWL ICB 2024)

• UEFA Coaching and Leadership Workshops (2023)

• The Football Leadership Diversity Code Workshop (2021)

• Leadership in Talent Identification (2022)

• Spanish Football Business Conference (2024)

• Conflict Resolution (HGB 2022)

• Preventing Radicalisation (HGB 2022)

• Information Governance, Data Protection and NHS Digital Security (HGB 2022)

• Equality, Diversity and Human Rights (HGB 2022)

• Countering Fraud Bribery and Corruption in Public organisations (HGB 2022)

𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒

•CEO, Team Zimbabwe UK – United Kingdom (2012- 20)

• Vice Chairman, Power 11 Football Academy – Zimbabwe (2018- Present)

• Chairman, African Nations Cup UK – United Kingdom |(2015-17)

• Advisor to Kelvin Coleman –FA Head of Social Inclusion on Diversity and Inclusion

Matter- UK (2015-17)

• Chairperson, UK African Football Association (2017-2022)

• Africa Representative, Grip Active Sports – Africa (2023-Present)

• Director Bhora Africa Limited (2012-Present)

• Executive Member of the Goromonzi Area Zone League – Zimbabwe (1994-95)

• Committee Member Zifa Division 3/4 Mash East (1996-97)

• Chairperson of the Independence Tournament Fundraising Committee Goromonzi

(1996)

• Executive Member, Edmonton and District Sunday Football League – UK (2004-06)

• Committee Member, Barnet and South Herts Sunday Football League – UK (2009-

11)