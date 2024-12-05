Know your aspiring ZIFA presidency candidates- GORE MARSHALL

Age: 49
‘A seasoned football administrator with over 25 years of advancing Zimbabwean football locally and abroad.’
‘Beyond football, Marshall’s career spans public service as a former NHS executive and
success in the petroleum, entertainment, and sportswear industries. His commitment to
community cohesion, grassroots development, and international collaboration defines his
impactful and diverse legacy.’
𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍
• BSc Hons in Social Science & Nursing Studies (2003),Middlesex University, London
• Diploma in Management Studies (2007),Solent University, Southampton
• Diploma in HE in MHN (2021) Middlesex University, London
• Diploma in Bible Studies (2022) Ixthus Church Council
• Certificate of Economic PrinciplesIn Healthcare Birkbeck University
• Professional Certificate in Strategic Planning in Health and Social Care (2007)
Cherith SM
• MBA in Health and Social Care (PG) 2024-2026 Anglia Ruskin University London
• 3 Advanced level Passes (1991) COSA College-Harare
• 6 O Level Passes (1990), Cranborne Boys High School
𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐒
•Sports Management the Essential Course (The Sports Executive Path 2024)
• Player Welfare in Open Age Football (FA 2024)
• Safeguarding Children for Committee Members (FA 2024)
• Level 3 Safeguarding Adults at Risk Training (NWL ICB 2024)
• UEFA Coaching and Leadership Workshops (2023)
• The Football Leadership Diversity Code Workshop (2021)
• Leadership in Talent Identification (2022)
• Spanish Football Business Conference (2024)
• Conflict Resolution (HGB 2022)
• Preventing Radicalisation (HGB 2022)
• Information Governance, Data Protection and NHS Digital Security (HGB 2022)
• Equality, Diversity and Human Rights (HGB 2022)
• Countering Fraud Bribery and Corruption in Public organisations (HGB 2022)
𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒
•CEO, Team Zimbabwe UK – United Kingdom (2012- 20)
• Vice Chairman, Power 11 Football Academy – Zimbabwe (2018- Present)
• Chairman, African Nations Cup UK – United Kingdom |(2015-17)
• Advisor to Kelvin Coleman –FA Head of Social Inclusion on Diversity and Inclusion
Matter- UK (2015-17)
• Chairperson, UK African Football Association (2017-2022)
• Africa Representative, Grip Active Sports – Africa (2023-Present)
• Director Bhora Africa Limited (2012-Present)
• Executive Member of the Goromonzi Area Zone League – Zimbabwe (1994-95)
• Committee Member Zifa Division 3/4 Mash East (1996-97)
• Chairperson of the Independence Tournament Fundraising Committee Goromonzi
(1996)
• Executive Member, Edmonton and District Sunday Football League – UK (2004-06)
• Committee Member, Barnet and South Herts Sunday Football League – UK (2009-
11)