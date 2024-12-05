Mandla Mpofu part ways with Botswana Premier League side Sua Flamingoes

Mandla Mpofu has parted ways with his Botswana Premier League side Sua Flamingoes.

Mpofu joined the club in June 2023 before his contract was extended by two more years early this year.

Following a string of poor results which has seen team getting thirteen points from eight games, Flamingoes have decided part ways with the Zimbabwean gaffer.

A statement by the club reads: “Sua Flamingoes Football Club announces that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Mandla Mpofu.

“Since joining at the start of the 2023/2024 season, Coach Mpofu has led the team to a top-eight league finish and a quarterfinal spot in the Orange FA Cup.

The club sincerely thanks him for his hard work and contributions and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.”