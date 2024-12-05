Sadomba, Chakuchicha shine as Young Warriors thrash Eswatini in COSAFA U17 opener

Zimbabwe began their 2024 COSAFA U17 Boys tournament Group B campaign with a convincing 5-1 win over Eswatini on Thursday.

The Young Warriors delivered a top class first half performance with El Shaddai Sadomba, who is the son of former Warriors international Edward, and Tadiwa Chakuchicha causing all the mayhem.

Chakuchicha opened the scoring early in the game with a brilliant solo effort and went on to assist two more goals.

Sadomba secured a hat-trick inside seventeen minutes, scoring his first goal of the day in the 25th minute.

He netted his second and third strikes in the 35th and 42nd minute.

Second half substitute Kupakwashe Mazorera could have added his name to the score-sheet with his first touch of the game but his goal was ruled out following a handball in the build-up a few moments after the hour.

Valentine Macheka made it five for the Young Warriors with a well taken shot in the 85th minute.

Eswatini secured a consolation in the added time as the match finished 5-1.

Zimbabwe will face Zambia in their next Group B match on 7 December.