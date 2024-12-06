Ngezi Platinum honour best performers of 2024 season at club’s annual awards

Ngezi Platinum Stars hosted their 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony at Baobab Stadium, Ngezi on Friday afternoon.

Madamburo had a mixed season but still celebrated the birth of their women’s team

They finished third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and were the losing finalists in the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup.

The 2023 league winners also played in their debut Champions League but failed to progress beyond the preliminary round.

At their end of the season awards, Ngezi honoured the senior team, development side and women’s team.

Here are the winners:

Senior Team

Player of the Year:

Kudzai Chigwida

Top Goalscorer:

Takunda Benhura

Player’s player of the Year:

Richard Hachiro

Rookie of the Year:

Tanaka Munemo

Most Disciplined:

Polite Moyo

Women’s Team:

Player of the year:

Patience Nkomo

Top Goalscorer:

Clementine Mavenge

Development Team

Player of the year:

Enasio Perezo

Top Goalscorer:

Macdonald Eddison