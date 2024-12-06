Walter Musona named Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year as Khama Billiat picks his first major honour at annual PSL awards

Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona is the 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year.

Musona was crowned at a banquet held in Harare on Friday night

The winner was confirmed via an online voting by a panel of journalists, coaches and club captains.

Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders is the Golden Boot Award winner after finishing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with seventeen goals.

He also finished as the first runner-up to the Soccer Star of the Year.

The fans also had a vote in selecting their best player, picking Khama Billiat of Yadah.

Khama was also named the second runner-up to the Soccer Star of the Year.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Most Disciplined Team of the Year: FC Platinum

Referee of the Year: Brighton Chimene

1st Runner up: Owen Manenda

2nd Runner up: Polite Dube

Golden Boot Award: Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

Coach of the Year: Tonderai Ndiraya (Simba Bhora)

Most Promising Player of the Year:

Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Fans’ Choice Award: Khama Billiat (Yadah)

Soccer Star of the Year: Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

1st Runner up: Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

2nd Runner up: Khama Billiat (Yadah)

2024 PSL Best XI:

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Blessing Moyo (Simba Bhora)

Godknows Murwira (CAPS United)

Webster Tafa (Simba Bhora)

Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United)

Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)

Khama Billiat (Yadah)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)