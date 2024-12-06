2024 Castle Lager PSL Soccer Stars awards on tonight

The 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year will be crowned at a banquet scheduled for tonight in Harare.

The eleven finalists were confirmed last week via an online voting by a panel of journalists, coaches and club captains.

The fans also had a vote in selecting the 2024 Soccer Star of the Year.

The awards will be given to the

Soccer Star of the Year and his two runners-up, Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year as well as the Most Promising Player under the age of 20.

Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders is the Golden Boot Award winner after finishing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with seventeen goals.

2024 PSL Soccer stars finalists (Best XI):

Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

Khama Billiat (Yadah)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

Blessing Moyo (Simba Bhora)

Godknows Murwira (CAPS United)

Kingsley Mureremba (CAPS United)

Webster Tafa (Simba Bhora)