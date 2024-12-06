Aspiring ZIFA vice-president Gift Banda arrested over forged O Level results

Aspiring Zifa vice-president candidate Gift Banda is in police custody in Bulawayo on allegations of forging his ‘O’ Level certificate ahead of the upcoming Zifa election.

According to The Chronicle, Banda was arrested on Thursday and spent last night in custody at Western Commonage Police Station.

The Bulawayo-based businessman filed his papers for nomination ahead of the ZIFA elections.

With 5 ‘O’ Levels now a new requirement for all candidates in the upcoming elections, Banda forged his certificate to qualify for nomination.

The publication adds that his tricks were uncovered after he secured a Zimsec certificate which claimed that he passed the tests in 1986 yet the examination board was only established in 1996.

Anele Zikhali, who allegedly produced the fake certificate, was also arrested.

The ZIFA elections are set to happen on 25 January 2025.