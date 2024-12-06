I almost quit FC Platimum, says Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has revealed that he almost quit his job in the just-ended Caste Lager Premier Soccer League season, due to an interplay of several challenges.

Mapeza guided Pure Platinum Play to a second place finish, five points adrift of champions Simba Bhora, but problems nearly resulted in the former Warriors captain packing his bags.

Speaking at the FC Platinum end of the year awards held at Mandava Stadium on Thursday, Mapeza singled out the just-ended season as the most difficult since he joined the Zvishavane-based side.

“Of all the seasons, this one was difficult. I almost quit because a lot was happening on and off the field,” said Mapeza.

“This is the season that really stressed me as a coach. I was left with no option but to consider quitting because of the challenges,” he added.