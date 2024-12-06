PSL secures land to build new head offices

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere has revealed that they have bought a piece of land where the new offices will be built.

The league, which was formed in 1992, has been renting a building in the Eastlea suburb in Harare, which they are using as their national headquarters.

Jere said the new PSL head offices will be built on a 1.4 hectare stand, which will be unveiled soon.

The PSL boss revealed this at the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards ceremony held in Harare on Friday.

He said: “We managed to purchase our first piece of land, a 1,4 hectare, where we are going to build our new offices.

“The facility will have the PSL head office, the Women’s football league offices and a pitch, it’s going to be a state of the art facility.”

Jere also revealed that they secured the land with the help of league sponsors, Delta Cooperation.