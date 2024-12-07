An unforgettable 2024 for Jalai

What a year 2024 has been for Emmanuel Jalai!

The roving right back was part of the Warriors squad which qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals under German expatriate Michael Nees.

He helped Dynamos retain the Chibuku Super Cup after the Glamour Boys beat Ngezi Platinum 4-2 on penalties in the decider at Rufaro Stadium last week.

Last night, he capped off a good year by being part of the eleven Soccer Star of the Year finalists whose exploits in the just ended season were celebrated at a banquet held in Harare last night.

Naturally, the Aces Youth Academy graduate is delighted.

“All l can say is year 2024 has been a blessed year for me and my family. want to thank my teammates, coaches and all those who supported me throughout the year but special mention to the Dynamos supporters,” said Jalai.

”I really really appreciate for their (Dynamos fans) love and support for me since day l joined the club,” he added.