Sheffield Wednesday coach hints at Zim youngster’s possible exit in January

Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl is not ruling out a possible exit for Sean Fusire when the next transfer window opens in January.

Fusire has seen less game time since being roped into the senior team at the start of the season.

He has made only four appearances in the Carabao Cup this campaign so far.

According to Rohl, the Zimbabwean youngster could leave the club on loan to gain senior team experience elsewhere.

The gaffer said, as cited by SWN website: “Of course, the cup games were very helpful. I think not just for him, but for us, to just see how far he is or how close he is, gives me a very good feeling. Then in January we do what makes sense.

“On the one side it’s about having him here and making sure we can achieve our goals. On the other side we also have to look at the bigger picture, for the long term, and whether it’s helpful for him to play every week, or three games in a week until May. But for this it must be also the right fit.”

Rohl added: “I think his strength is playing football from the back.

“If you have a club that’s just looking for long balls I think this would not be the right fit for him. We want to build up his strengths, but lets see.”