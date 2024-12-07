Wayne Rooney issues positive update on Brendan Galloway

Brendan Galloway could make his return from a injury in Plymouth Argyle’s next game, coach Wayne Rooney has confirmed.

Galloway has not played since suffering an ankle injury playing for Zimbabwe in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia in October.

The defender started training with the team last week.

Speaking at a press conference, Rooney gave a positive update, saying:

“Brendan [Galloway] and Conor [Hazard] – I hope – will be back…

“Brendan maybe a bit more 50-50, but Conor has trained now for the last couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle’s Championship game against Oxford United has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.

The match was supposed to be played on Saturday afternoon.