Peter Ndlovu sends message to Khama Billiat after winning Fans’ best player award at 2024 Castle Lager PSL awards

Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu has congratulated Khama Billiat after picking his first accolades at the annual Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards.

Billiat was named the Fans’ best player in the 2024 season at the awards ceremony held on Friday.

He was also named the second runner-up to the Soccer Star of the Year and made the best XI.

Khama won the accolades on his return to the domestic league to reboot his career following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs.

Posting on X, Ndlovu commended Billiat’s decision to return to Zimbabwe, saying:

“Well done Khama Billiat. We saw, witnessed & always trusted your capabilities.

“The best decision you made was the route you took (because) to rebuild anything including people’s characters is going back to basics. To some it looks like downgrading yet essential to come straight up.”

