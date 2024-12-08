Ruben Amorim pleads for more time to turn things around at Manchester United

Manchester United suffered back-to-back defeats under new boss Ruben Amorim after 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The result saw United dropping down to thirteenth place on the log standings.

Speaking after the match, Amorim admitted that his side is lacking quality there is no quick-fix to that.

The gaffer said: “I had this and worse in Sporting in the beginning. I know the feeling for me is the same. For the world it’s completely different because you know Sporting is in Portugal, but in Manchester you have a lot of attention, but for me it’s the same. The same feeling.

“If you are a little bit experienced in football, this happens with a lot of clubs. And we have to manage to continue to do the same things and improving the team because this will turn around. So we need time and we need to continue to work in the same way every day.”