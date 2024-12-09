Admiral Muskwe sets target after joining new club Harrogate Town

Admiral Muskwe has set his targets after joining a new club in England.

Muskwe joined League Two side Harrogate Town last week on a short-term deal.

He moved to the club after spending almost six months without a club following his release at Luton Town in June.

Speaking to the club’s media, the striker said:

“As a player you always want to go into a team high on confidence, there’s good competition for places here and everyone is pushing everyone every day to get better.

“I want to contribute as much as I can, help the team win and hopefully excite the fans, I can’t wait to get back out there playing.”

Muskwe made his debut at Harrogate last week in a midweek fixture against Salford before sitting out over the weekend against Wimbledon.