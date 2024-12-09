EPL referee David Coote sacked after Jurgen Klopp comments

Referee David Coote has been dismissed by the English referees’ body – Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The dismissal comes after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager Jurgen Klopp was circulated on social media.

Another charge was raised after photos were leaked allegedly showing Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note during the 2024 Euro tournament.

The referee’s body said in a statement: “David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”