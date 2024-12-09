Khama Billiat speaks on his next move after leaving Yadah

Khama Billiat has commented on his future after ending his stay at Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah.

Billiat will become a free agent at the end of December when his one-year deal expires.

The forward joined Yadah in February after spending over six months unattached following his departure at Kaizer Chiefs last June.

The 34-year-old’s arrival at the Stars marked his return to the domestic league after a decade-and-half stay in South Africa.

Speaking to FarPost.co.za, Khama said his camp is still working on his next move despite rumours linking him with a move to Castle Lager PSL newcomers Scottland FC and several South African teams.

He said: “Obviously, a lot is being said right now.

“And it’s natural for people to say things. But right now, I am focusing on improving myself and celebrating these wins. I will surely move, but the whereto has not yet been decided.

“I can’t really say much about the future, but all I can say is that something big will come. We are working on something.

“And obviously, the key thing is to value and celebrate the time we had at Yadah FC. I am getting all the attention because of that move to Yadah.

“So my next destination will be revealed in due time, but now I’m celebrating this success.”

During his second stint in the local top-flight, Billiat scored thirteen goals, finishing the season in second place on the top-scorers chart, four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.

The winger also registered eleven assists to have a total of twenty-four direct goal involvements.

The performances saw him named the Fans’ best player and was the second runner-up in the Soccer Star of the Year category at the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards.