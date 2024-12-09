Peter Ndlovu receives new BMW X6 Sport from Wicknell Chivayo

Peter Ndlovu has received a gift of a new BMW X6 Sport from businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo announced the news on social media, while paying homage to Warriors legend for his contribution to the local football.

The businessman said: “Zimbabwe’s football history is INCOMPLETE without mentioning one player who pushed boundaries and showed the world that when talent meets hard work, MAGIC happens…

“This is a SMALL token of my appreciation for your OUTSTANDING contribution to the game of football and for INSPIRING generations of Zimbabwean soccer fans.”

— sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) December 9, 2024

Chivayo has also gifted local football legend Moses Chunga a car and gave the Warriors USD250,000 for qualifying for the 2025 Afcon finals.