Young Warriors through to semifinals of Afcon U17 COSAFA Qualifier

Zimbabwe are through to the semifinals of the Afcon U17 COSAFA Qualifier after finishing as the best second-placed team in the group stages.

The Young Warriors finished second in Group B with four points after beating Eswatini 5-1 in their first match, lost 5-1 to Zambia in the second game and played 4-4 vs Namibia in their final encounter.

The national youth side will face Group A winners Angola in the semifinals.

The encounter will be played at University of Johannesburg’s AW Muller Stadium on Wednesday 11 December.

Kick-off is at 12 noon CAT.

The match will be streamed live on FIFA Plus and on COSAFA’s YouTube channel.

The winner in the match together with the victor in the second semifinal between Zambia and South Africa will book their place at next year’s Afcon U17 finals in Ivory Coast.

The best teams at the Afcon U17 finals will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar as the CAF representatives.