ZIFA publishes list of player agents in Zim as four more candidates pass November exams

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has published their list of player agents in Zimbabwe after four more candidates passed their exams that were written in November.

The country had only seven agents but after four out of twelve passed the November examination, the number will rise to eleven if they all manage to pay their licence fee of $600 to FIFA.

ZIFA said in an update: “Four candidates have successfully passed the November 2024 FIFA Football Agent examination, joining the ranks of professional agents who represent football talent globally.

“Out of the 12 individuals who sat for the examination, these candidates demonstrated exceptional knowledge and expertise, meeting the stringent standards set by FIFA.

“To complete the licensing process, the successful candidates are required to pay the USD 600 licence fee to FIFA. Once this fee is settled, they will officially be recognised as licensed FIFA Football Agents.

“The addition of these four candidates will bring the total number of licensed FIFA Football Agents to 11.”

Current List of Licensed FIFA Football Agents:

1. Denford Mutashu

2. George Deda

3. Garikayi Gilbert Sengwe

4. Lindela Tshuma

5. Gibson Mahachi

6. Adonis Ndaimana Sithole

7. Kudakwashe Mushamba

New Candidates who passed the November 2024 Examination:

1. Tendai Mukungunurwa

2. Happymore Chayira

3. Mandla Dingani

4. Charles Chipepera