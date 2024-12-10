Official: Mamelodi Sundowns appoints new coach

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the appointment of a new coach to replace Manqoba Mngqithi.

Portuguese gaffer Miguel Cardoso will takeover at Sundowns following his unveiling at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Cardoso was initially linked with the Pretoria-based side at the start of the season to replace departing Rulani Mokwena.

Mngqithi, who took the reins instead, has been fired but Steve Komphela, and Kennedy Mweene will remain part of the new setup.

Mngqithi’s dismissal comes despite topping the Betway Premiership standings.

The club felt he was failing after enduring unsuccessful campaigns in the domestic knockout competition.

Sundowns were knocked out of MTN8 after losing to Stellenbosch in the semifinal before losing to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

The Pretoria-based giants are also struggling in the CAF Champions League and have not recorded a single win in their two opening matches.