Bulawayo Chiefs part ways with coach after relegation from top-flight

Bulawayo Chiefs have parted ways with their coach Thulani Sibanda following the team’s relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Sibanda joined Amakhosi for a second stint ahead of the 2024 season.

Chiefs, who were promoted into the top-flight in 2017, were then relegated on the final day of the campaign.

In a statement, the Bulawayo-based side said: “We would like to announce that we are set to part ways with head coach Thulani Sibanda following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

“His contract will expire on December 31st, and we have mutually agreed not to renew it.

“We thank Coach Sibanda for his contributions and dedication during his time with the team. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”