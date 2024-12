Jordan Zemura registered his second assist in the current Italian Serie A season on Monday.

Zemura made a starting appearance in the Udinese team that beat Monza 2-1.

The Warriors international played as a left-back and created the first goal of the game after his cross was headed home by Lorenzo Lucca.

The 25-year-old now has two assists, with his first coming in the match against Inter Milan in September.

He also has goal to his name, a free-kick he scored against Leece in October.