Tawanda Maswanhise bags his first major individual award in Scotland

Tawanda Maswanhise has picked his first major individual award in Scotland after being named Motherwell FC’s Player of the Month for November.

Maswanhise joined the Scottish Premier League club ahead of the new season on an initial short term deal before the contract was extended by two more years until 2026.

Motherwell confirmed the Warriors striker’s honour in a statement, saying: “Tawanda Maswanhise is your G4 Claims November player of the month.

“Having rounded off October with his first Motherwell goals against Dundee United, he continued his impressive form into November.

“Scoring against St Johnstone in the 2-1 win at Fir Park, his raw pace and direct nature has been an enthralling watch in the early days of his Fir Park career.”