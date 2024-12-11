Gilbert Muponda withdraws from ZIFA presidential race

Gilbert Muponda has withdrawn from the ZIFA presidential election.

Muponda was one of the nine candidates that submitted their nomination papers ahead of the 25 January polls.

Explaining his withdrawal, the Harare businessman said he’s supporting the candidature of Nqobile Magwizi.

“After wide consultation I have decided to withdraw from the ZIFA President elections,” he said.

“I fully endorse Nqobile Magwizi as the most qualified and deserving Candidate who can revive our game.

“Nqobile Magwizi is qualified,experienced and has a clean proven record of mobilizing resources for the game. He is the most deserving candidate who possess the necessary skills and expertise required to transform Zimbabwean football.”

Muponda’s campaign encompassed the transformation of Zimbabwean football into a “robust industry that significantly impacts the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).”