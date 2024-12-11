FIFA confirms hosting nations for 2030, 2034 World Cups

FIFA has confirmed the hosting nations for the 2030 and 2034 World Cup.

The 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay each staging one of the 104 matches.

The South American collaboration will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Uruguay’s hosting of the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

The 2034 World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, who will become the second Middle Eastern country to host the top-tier international football tournament after Qatar in 2022.

The Saudi bid was the sole contender and received support from over 200 FIFA member federations who participated remotely in an online meeting led by the soccer organisation’s president, Gianni Infantino, in Zurich on Wednesday.