Kenya coach Engin Firat resigns after Warriors ended their Afcon qualification dream

Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has resigned after the Harambee Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Afcon.

Kenya lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe in a Group J fixture to end their qualifying chances.

The Kenyan FA announced Firat’s departure: “Football Kenya Federation (FKF) acknowledges receipt of an official resignation notice from the Harambee Stars head coach, Engin Firat, submitted earlier this week.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability to Kenyans, who remain the greatest stakeholders in football, FKF finds it necessary to address this development through an official statement.

“We assure the public that FKF is committed to addressing this matter promptly. Following internal consultations with relevant stakeholders, we will announce the way forward regarding the national team’s technical leadership.”

The Kenyan FA also admitted that they owe the coach part of his salary.