Northern Region: A league that has long gone rogue

English might be a so-called universal language, but not everyone is privileged to speak it well.

There are English words that sound the same, but mean totally different, with just one letter making a difference.

For instance, if a person says ‘where’, to ask about location and then later says ‘were’, to refer to the second person in singular past, both words sound the same but as spelled out, they mean two different things.

Similarly, there are words which are also very close in terms of the way they sound and how they come out of people’s mouths.

People can be forgiven for using the words “region” and “rigging” interchangeably because of their sound proximity.

In similar fashion, anyone can also be forgiven for deliberately and reciprocally using the two words, while referring to the Northern Region Soccer League.

The Northern Region Soccer League is one Zimbabwe’s second tier football divisions, and the most attractive in terms of resources injected into it: compared to the Southern, Eastern and Central Regions.

It (the NRSL) was the pride of football – a competition in which marginalised communities dared to dream of competing with the very best in the country.

Simba Bhora won it 2022 and in only their second season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-owned side won the league title.

What a magnificent feat!

Chegutu Pirates, one of the least funded teams in the region, against all odds, won the NRSL in 2023 and the consensus amongst football stakeholders was that football had won. For we all love the underdog.

The perception among football fans was that the best team in the league will always win it.

But 2024 was a totally different anthem.

Scottland were crowned champions under very controversial circumstances. Too controversial!

A referee decided it!

The Champion of Champions Cup held in Gweru over the weekend however, was proof that football is played on the field, and not in a boardroom.

Scottland, who harvested goals at the end of the season, averaging four goals per game, finished last in the four-team tournament which also featured Triangle United (Eastern Region), Kwekwe United (Central Region) and ZPC Hwange (Southern Region).

Thanks to the Champions of Champions Cup for exposing not only Scottland, but also demystifying the long-held myth that the Northern Region Soccer League is the best regional league.