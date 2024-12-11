Preview: Young Warriors face Angola in semifinal of Afcon U17 COSAFA Qualifier

Zimbabwe will face Group A winners Angola in the semifinals of the Afcon U17 COSAFA Qualifier today.

The Young Warriors progressed to the last four round of the qualifying tournament after finishing as the best second-placed team in the group stages.

The national youth team finished second in Group B with four points after beating Eswatini 5-1 in their first match, lost 5-1 to Zambia in the second game and played 4-4 vs Namibia in their final encounter.

The encounter will be played at University of Johannesburg’s AW Muller Stadium on Wednesday 11 December.

Kick-off is at 12 noon CAT.

The winner in the match together with the victor in the second semifinal between Zambia and South Africa will book their place at next year’s Afcon U17 finals in Ivory Coast.

The best teams at the Afcon U17 finals will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar as the CAF representatives.

How to watch the game:

The match will be streamed live on FIFA Plus and on COSAFA and CAF’s YouTube channel.

SABC Sport will broadcast the match live.

Entrance is free for fans on a first come, first served basis. Tickets can be obtained at the venues on match day.