The Zimbabwe U17 team has failed to qualify for the 2025 Afcon U17 after losing to Angola in the semifinals of the COSAFA Qualifier.

The Young Warriors lost 2-0, after conceding in both halves.

The encounter was played at University of Johannesburg’s AW Muller Stadium.

Angola, who also won Group C, becomes the first country in the COSAFA qualifier to qualify for the 2025 in Ivory Coast.

The other team will be decided in the second semifinal encounter between South Africa and Zambia.