Brendan Galloway makes his return from injury

Brendan Galloway returned from an injury after playing for the first time since late September in Plymouth Argyle’s 2-1 Championship defeat by Swansea City on Tuesday.

Galloway started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes.

He had been ruled out by an ankle injury he picked up on international duty with Zimbabwe.

The defender started training with the team two weeks ago and was supposed to play his first minutes over the weekend but their match against Oxford United States was postponed.