Manqoba Mngqithi breaks silence after being sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi has broken his silence following his sacking at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The gaffer was relieved of his duties this week, with Portuguese Miguel Cardoso appointed to replace him.

Mngqithi’s dismissal came despite Sundowns topping the Betway Premiership standings.

The club felt he was struggling after enduring unsuccessful campaigns in the domestic knockout competition.

Sundowns were knocked out of MTN8 after losing to Stellenbosch in the semifinal before losing to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

The Pretoria-based giants are also struggling in the CAF Champions League and have not recorded a single win in their two opening matches.

Mngqithi told Robert Marawa on Radio947 as cited by Goal.com:

“In my football career I’ve been in this merry-go-around of being a head coach, in and out, but I want to be grateful for what Sundowns has done for me over the years.

“I don’t want to be that kind of a guy when the relationship comes to an end to be overly negative because I would not have been at Sundowns for all those years – I’ve been there for many years and I’ve enjoyed my time, I’ve won countless trophies, and I enjoyed every moment that had at the club with different coaches.

“Even in my time now, I had an exciting technical team and I think they did their best. I’m sitting here very proud, I know I did my best and I cannot complain and not say ‘maybe I should’ve, I could’ve.”