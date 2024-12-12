Zim prospect Shim Mheuka makes senior debut for Chelsea

Zimbabwean prospect Shim Mheuka has made his senior debut for English giants Chelsea.

Mheuka was introduced in the second half of the Blues’ 3-1 win over Astana in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The young forward came on in the 78th minute to replace Marc Guiu and featured for the remainder of the game.

The 17-year-old joined Chelsea academy in 2022 and has been featuring for the U21 team.

Mheuka was born to Zimbabwean parents, making him eligible to play for both England and Zimbabwe.

He is the son of Malcolm Mheuka, who played in the local top-flight for Zimbabwe Saints and Circle Cement.