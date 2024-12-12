Zimbabwe discover opponents in FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has conducted the draw for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The draw ceremony was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, 12 December.

Twenty-Eight nations, including Zimbabwe, will compete for the four available places that will join tournament hosts Morocco to make up the five African representatives at the global showpiece set to take place between 17 October – 08 November 2025 in Morocco.

Zimbabwe were drawn to play against Ethiopia in the first round.

The winner in the match will face the victor in the match between Egypt vs Cameroon in the second round.

Here is the full draw:

ROUND 1:

M1, 2: Namibia vs Uganda

M3, 4: Egypt vs Cameroon

M5, 6: Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia

M7, 8: Eswatini vs Tanzania

M9, 10: Congo vs Benin

M11, 12: DR Congo vs Niger

M13, 14: Gabon vs South Africa

M15, 16: Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana

M17, 18: Tunisia vs Algeria

M19, 20: Cote d’Ivoire vs Senegal

M21, 22: Sierra Leone vs Central Africa Republic

M23, 24: Togo vs Guinea

ROUND 2:

M25, 26: Namibia x Uganda vs Kenya

M27, 28: Egypt X Cameroon vs Zimbabwe x Ethiopia

M29, 30: Eswatini x Tanzania vs Zambia

M31, 32: Congo x Benin vs DR Congo x Niger

M33, 34: Gabon x South Africa vs Nigeria

M35, 36: Equatorial Guinea x Botswana vs Tunisia x Algeria

M37, 38: Cote d’Ivoire x Senegal vs Burundi

M39, 40: Sierra Leone x Central Africa Republic vs Togo x Guinea

ROUND 3

M41, 42: Winner 25, 26 vs Winner 27, 28

M43, 44: Winner 29, 30 vs Winner 31, 32

M45, 46: Winner 33, 34 vs Winner 35, 36

M47, 48: Winner 37, 38 vs Winner 39, 40