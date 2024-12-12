Zimbabwe discover opponents in FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has conducted the draw for the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.
The draw ceremony was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, 12 December.
Twenty-Eight nations, including Zimbabwe, will compete for the four available places that will join tournament hosts Morocco to make up the five African representatives at the global showpiece set to take place between 17 October – 08 November 2025 in Morocco.
Zimbabwe were drawn to play against Ethiopia in the first round.
The winner in the match will face the victor in the match between Egypt vs Cameroon in the second round.
Here is the full draw:
ROUND 1:
M1, 2: Namibia vs Uganda
M3, 4: Egypt vs Cameroon
M5, 6: Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia
M7, 8: Eswatini vs Tanzania
M9, 10: Congo vs Benin
M11, 12: DR Congo vs Niger
M13, 14: Gabon vs South Africa
M15, 16: Equatorial Guinea vs Botswana
M17, 18: Tunisia vs Algeria
M19, 20: Cote d’Ivoire vs Senegal
M21, 22: Sierra Leone vs Central Africa Republic
M23, 24: Togo vs Guinea
ROUND 2:
M25, 26: Namibia x Uganda vs Kenya
M27, 28: Egypt X Cameroon vs Zimbabwe x Ethiopia
M29, 30: Eswatini x Tanzania vs Zambia
M31, 32: Congo x Benin vs DR Congo x Niger
M33, 34: Gabon x South Africa vs Nigeria
M35, 36: Equatorial Guinea x Botswana vs Tunisia x Algeria
M37, 38: Cote d’Ivoire x Senegal vs Burundi
M39, 40: Sierra Leone x Central Africa Republic vs Togo x Guinea
ROUND 3
M41, 42: Winner 25, 26 vs Winner 27, 28
M43, 44: Winner 29, 30 vs Winner 31, 32
M45, 46: Winner 33, 34 vs Winner 35, 36
M47, 48: Winner 37, 38 vs Winner 39, 40