Marshall Munetsi Foundation to get first cheque from Stade de Reims as donation

Marshall Munetsi will be presented with the first cheque of the donation to his foundation from Stade de Reims.

Munetsi’s foundation will receive the cheque this Saturday during the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and Monaco.

The money amounts to 30,100 euros and according to French outlet, Foot Mercato, corresponds to all the kilometers the midfielder has covered last season.

Munetsi has a clause in his contract that abides the club to give €100 to his foundation for every kilometre the midfielder covers on the pitch.

The Warriors international started the charity organization with the aim of “empowering underprivileged children and nurturing the talents of gifted youth in sports and arts.”

He also donates 10% of his monthly salary to it.