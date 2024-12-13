Image Banner

Mighty Warriors to finish 2024 in their second-worst FIFA ranking

5:59 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Mighty Warriors have discovered their final FIFA world ranking of 2024 following the release of the final table on Friday.

The national women’s team were in action last month at the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

They played two games at the tournament, winning one as they failed to progress beyond the group stages at the tournament.

Zimbabwe will finish the year placed number 127 in the world, their joint-second worst ranking in history.

In Africa, the Mighty Warriors are placed number 20.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is the top-ranked team on the continent, while USA is number one in the world.

