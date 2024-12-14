Derby County coach Paul Warne speaks on Tawanda Chirewa loan stay after injury struggles

Derby County coach Paul Warne has cleared the air on Tawanda Chirewa’s loan stay at the Championship club after the midfielder’s recent injury struggles.

Chirewa is on a season-long loan deal from EPL side Wolves but hasn’t played much since his arrival in August after sustaining a torn thigh muscle that has kept him out for almost two months.

The Warriors international, who has only made two league appearances for Derby so far, started training with the senior team last week following his full recovery from the injury.

Speaking to Derby Telegraph, Warne said no conversations are taking place about ending Chirewa’s loan stay, adding that

the player must fight to get back into squad.

The gaffer said: “He (Chirewa) has got himself back fit and now he has to get back into the squad and to do that he has train better than everybody else.

“He’s got to fight to get in and if he does that and does well then obviously he is a player I want to keep.

“He is here for the season. He has looked good in training. Wolves and his agent have not contacted me. He has only trained with the squad for a week so it’s too early.

“It hasn’t worked out for him or for us as well as it could have simply because he got injured.”