Coach Gary O’Neil who gave Tawanda Chirewa his EPL debut sacked by Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked their coach Gary O’Neil following a string of poor results.

The club hasn’t officially announced the sacking but several reports in England have confirmed the news.

O’Neil’s axing comes less than 24 hours after he suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Molineux.

The result left Wolves in second from bottom in the Premier League table, four points from safety.

The gaffer was appointed the head coach last year and spent a year at Wolves.

He handed Warriors international Tawanda Chirewa his EPL debut last season.

Chirewa made his first league appearance, as a second-half substitute, in a 0–0 draw away to Brighton & Hove Albion on 22 January 2024.

Zimbabwean prospect Leon Chiwome also got his league debut in the English top-flight under the coach.

Chiwome made his first Premier League start in a 2–0 loss to Aston Villa in March.